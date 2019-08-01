Report: Texas needs further work on cancer prevention efforts

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 01: In this photo illustration a man smokes on August 1, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. In a plan announced today, the government will increase the excise on tobacco by 12.5 per cent annually over the next four years, raising over AUD$5 billion. The hike is estimated to increase the cost of […]

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A new statewide report shows that Texas still needs work in several areas related to cancer prevention.

The report released Thursday by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says though Texas has evidence-based policies and best practices related to indoor tanning and access to palliative care, it still needs improvement on its smoke-free laws, tobacco prevention and cessation funding and Medicaid expansion. Texas is one of 15 states that hasn’t expanded eligibility for its Medicaid program.

A March 2019 analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation states that nationwide, “2.5 million poor uninsured adults fall into the ‘coverage’ gap that results from state decisions not to expand Medicaid.” These are the people that earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but are below the limit for the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace premium tax credits.

Texas is one of has 15 states that have a state law banning tanning for minors. However, Texas spent less than a quarter of the recommended annual funding level on tobacco control by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a 2014 report, the agency recommended that Texas’ annual investment every year should be $264.1 million. In fiscal year 2019, Texas spent $4.2 million for state tobacco prevention.

Only four states, California, North Dakota, Alaska and Oklahoma have more than 50 percent of what was recommended for their respective states.

Texas also doesn’t have a statewide smoke-free law.

However, the report also highlights the work funded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, also known as CPRIT. Texans approved the constitutional amendment in 2007 to create CPRIT and will have the opportunity to vote again this November to continue the program. Proposition 6 allows for a $3 billion increase in the maximum bond amount for CPRIT.

According to CPRIT’s website, since 2008, it has awarded $2,285,962,620 and 1,380 grants. Recipients include universities, non-profits and private companies.

Steffi Lee is working on this story for this evening’s newscasts. Her full report will air this evening.