AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of thousands of jobs in Austin are considered at risk of being threatened by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report by the Chamber of Commerce.

It ranked Austin in the Top 25 most threatened cities in the country for potential job losses from AI. It said 153,040 jobs are at risk, which is 13% of the city’s total workforce.

The report cited a recent study from the World Economic Forum (WEF) that estimated 83 million jobs could be automated worldwide by 2027.

Which jobs are most at risk?

The report analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and focused on the top 10 most at-risk jobs from the WEF study.

“Administrative roles such as record-keeping and cashiers as well as accounting, bookkeeping, factory, and traditional security roles face the largest potential job losses due to AI,” the report said.

The Chamber of Commerce said traditional security guards, housekeepers, bank tellers, retail sales and door-to-door sales are also considered at-risk.

“The decline of these occupations has been accelerated by technology and digitalization, which are two factors that will lead to continual job losses within these fields throughout the next five years,” the report said.

Will AI bring new jobs?

According to the report, while AI threatens some jobs, it also will create others.

This technology is estimated to create more than 69 million jobs worldwide by 2027, according to WEF.

“Roles such as data analysts, scientists, machine learning specialists and cybersecurity experts could grow as much as 30% within the next five years,” the report said.

