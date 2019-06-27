Replacing Redbud Trail Bridge: Austin Public Works working on taller, wider bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can take a look at the Redbud Trail Bridge and see it’s in need of a little TLC.

Around 16,000 people cross the Redbud Trail Bridge every day, and for years now, there’s been talk to replace it.

“They never anticipated all these many cars going over this bridge,” Diana Evans, who commutes on the bridge and uses it to get to Redbud Trail Isle said.

The bridge sits at the north end of Lady Bird Lake connecting two communities: Westlake and Austin. It was built in 1948 with a lifespan of 50 years, but as of today, it’s been in use for 71 years.

Officials with Austin Public Works said added traffic over the years and flooding have put a strain on the bridge. For years, they’ve been working on plans to improve mobility and safety in the area.

They’re looking to build a taller, wider bridge and add a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians to get across safely.

“The new bridge would bring this elevation out of 100-year-flood,” Pirouz Moin with Austin Public Works said.

It would be anywhere from 12 to 15 feet taller than the current bridge, but for Evans, the taller bridge would mean giving up what she believes makes the area unique.

“I get that they need to improve the situation, but to me when I turn the corner and see the dam and the lake, it’s very peaceful; if you build a bridge up top you’ll lose a little of that,” Evans said.

At the same time, Evans said she understands the improvements need to be made.

“With all the traffic they have to do something,” she added.

On Thursday, Austin Public Works will host a community open house from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Austin Youth Association (WAYA) located at 1314 Exposition Blvd. in Austin.