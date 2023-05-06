AUSTIN (KXAN) — A month-long investigation inside the Texas House led to a stunning announcement Saturday, as its findings recommended the expulsion of Rep. Bryan Slaton over an alleged sexual relationship with an intern and other misconduct allegations.

Rep. Bryan Slaton, a former youth and family minister, represents District 2, Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties in East Texas. He is serving his second term in the Texas House of Representatives.

Rep. Andrew Murr, chair of the House General Investigating Committee, made the announcement on the Texas House Floor.

He said the committee vetted several complaints that claimed Rep. Slaton gave alcohol to underage interns, and had sex with one intern under the age of 19.

The 16-page report on the investigation also alleged that Slaton intimidated witnesses into being silent about the misconduct.

During his presentation, Rep. Murr reaffirmed the weight of this decision, which will be decided in the House next Tuesday.

“The expulsion of a fellow member is a level of punishment we don’t take lightly. It is not meant to punish the member. Rather, it is intended to protect the integrity and dignity of this legislative body and to provide accountability to everyone that works and serves in this building,” Rep. Murr said.

Slaton’s attorney issued a statement on his behalf last month once allegation rumors began to swirl, writing: “We are aware of the outrageous claims circulating online by second-tier media that make false claims against Representative Slaton. As a result, he has been advised to forward all inquiries in this matter – including any that may relate to a possible complaint – to his legal counsel.”

What will this mean for Texas politics?

This is reportedly the first time in 100 years that a house member could possibly be expelled from the legislature.

Harvey Kronberg has covered the Texas Capitol for QuarumReport.com for several decades and said this is an unfortunate but historic moment for the legislature.

“I’ve been doing this since 1989. And I’ve never seen anything of this order of magnitude,” Kronberg said.

Kronberg said this recommendation will likely raise more questions about lawmaker’s conduct inside and outside the Capitol.

He said Rep. Slaton is on the Texas Freedom Caucus, a group of house representatives dedicated to historically-conservative values.

With these allegations, Kronberg said a shadow of doubt has been cast on politicians aligned with the group.

“He was part of the Freedom Caucus. He’s part of the morality police. And it is, frankly incredible that somebody who wears their religious beliefs on their sleeve would have committed these alleged acts. And it puts into question, frankly, the moral integrity, frankly, of that caucus,” said Kronberg.

Kronberg reaffirms the severity of the expulsion and that this recommendation would send a clear message to lawmakers.

“It should be fair warning to other legislators and lobbyists that there is both a public and a private consequence for being in any way outside the bounds of propriety,” Kronberg said.