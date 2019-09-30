Renaming of Manchaca Road to Menchaca Road moves forward after judge dismisses lawsuit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The renaming of south Austin’s Manchaca Road to Menchaca Road will move forward after a judge dismissed a lawsuit claiming the City of Austin didn’t properly notify property owners of the hearing where the decision was argued.

The application to change the name was filed in September of 2018. According to Austin City Council member Sabino “Pio” Renteria — who filed the application — the change would correct a long-standing misspelling of the name of José Antonio Menchaca, who fought in the Battle of San Jacinto.

Austin City Council approved the name change in October of last year and the change was supposed to happen in November.

But the group Leave Manchaca Alone says it has fought against the decision for a year, only to have the case dismissed after a City of Austin judge said that the court no longer feels it has jurisdiction over the case.

In a Sept. 27 letter, Leave Manchaca Alone says, in part:

“We are disappointed by this judgement, as we know thousands of people who live and work on the road are. We held off City Council’s irresponsible street name change for a year by successfully arguing that they did not properly notify property owners of the public hearing (which they admitted to knowingly doing in court). A judgement in our favor would have forced the city to hold a proper public hearing on the matter—a fair shot for citizens at debating the initiative.”

The group argues that renaming would be harmful to established businesses on the road, who would be impacted by re-branding and licensing costs.