A little over a year after closing its Rainey Street location, Reina, a once-popular Austin bar, announced it opened again (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A little over a year after closing its Rainey Street location, Reina, a once-popular Austin bar, announced it has reopened.

Reina announced in August 2022 that it could no longer operate out of its Rainey Street locale due to city plans to develop the area for additional residential buildings.

On Wednesday, Reina staff posted on social media that it would open its doors again – this time, a couple of blocks over at 214 Trinity St.

On Instagram, the Reina account said the bar would host a soft opening at its new downtown location featuring three local DJs. The popular bar has yet to say when the doors of the new venue will open permanently.