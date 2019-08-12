Registered sex offender arrested after runaway child found hiding underneath bed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A registered sex offender was arrested Friday after Austin police received a tip about a reported runaway juvenile inside a south Austin home.

Matthew Davison, 42, is facing a misdemeanor charge of Harboring a Runaway Child after police found the child hiding underneath the bed in the master bedroom wearing only underwear, according to an arrest affidavit.

Davison told police he allowed the juvenile to spend Thursday night at the house knowing that the runaway was under 18-years-old.

Police say Davison was negligent about whether the child was absent from their home without parental consent.

The juvenile was reported as a runaway June 16. As of this report Sunday night, Davison is in custody at the Travis County Jail.