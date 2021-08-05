Regents product Will Stone looking to become next great kicker at Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The job of the kicker might be the loneliest in all of football.

“You don’t really get any extra people right next to you,” Will Stone said. “You’re not really working with anybody. It’s only you, but I like that cause everything’s on you. You make it or you break it.”

Ever since Regents kicker Will Stone committed to Texas in June, though, life’s been a lot less lonely.

“Naturally, Texas football, that whole brand, when you put that, stick it on your name, you’re gonna get a lot more followers, a lot more people reaching out to you,” Stone said. “Twitter-wise and Instagram, stuff like that, a lot of people reaching out because it’s Texas football. It’s one of the best names in the country, so you’re naturally gonna get a ton of people that wanna get involved with that sort of thing.”

Even though he had an offer from Michigan State and figured to get plenty more through his senior season, committing to Texas was a no-brainer.

“It was pretty relieving because I had a lot of camps set up,” Stone said. “After my Texas visit, I got a call from coach Sarkisian. he offered me a full scholarship, and I committed on the phone. [Growing up], you’re going there, going to all these longhorn games, watching these guys play and just dreaming that you can be in one of those uniforms one day.”

Stone’s hoping to follow in the steps of other former local stars who’ve gone on to success at Texas and beyond, like recent draft pick Sam Ehlinger, current kicker Cameron Dicker or future hall of famer Justin Tucker.

“The second you get recruited and go to Texas and stuff like that, a lot of people are like, ‘Finally, it’s come true, I’m done, I’m finished,'” Stone said. “This is when I think the real hard work begins, when you get to college because people like Justin Tucker and Sam Ehlinger, they don’t go to the NFL based on their high school performance. They go there because they balled out in college and they were the best at what they did. That’s just what I gotta do in the next few years.”

But unlike Dicker, Ehlinger or Tucker, Stone might be kicking in the SEC. After committing to Texas when it was in the Big 12, he figures to be facing a future kicking against the likes of Alabama, LSU and Georgia.

I think it’s pretty cool because I think the new coaching staff that coach Sarkisian’s brought, I think they’re really gonna open a lot of eyes after moving to the sec,” Stone said. “I think they’re gonna do really well wherever they are. I think coach Sarkisian’s gonna do really well at Texas in the next upcoming years.”

Stone’s planning on being a part that success. However lonely he is doing it.