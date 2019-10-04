Reduce heart disease at the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk

Participants take off for the start of the 2018 American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Walk.

Austin, TX (KXAN) – The American Heart Association’s 2019 Austin Heart & Stroke Walk will take place on October 19 at the Long Center.

Join thousands from across the community as they step out to have fun, get inspired, and support a meaningful cause.

It all gets started on Saturday, October 19 at the Long Center. Registration begins at 7a.m. and events get underway starting at 8:30a.m. In addition to a 5K and 3.1 mile walk, there will also be a kid’s zone and plenty of inspiration to go around!

Someone dies from heart disease, stroke, or another cardiovascular disease every 43 seconds in this country. Millions of people are at risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. But now’s your chance to help fund innovative research for new treatments and programs with AHA’s Heart Walk.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk. There’s still time to register for this year’s event.

Kid learns hands-only CPR at the 2018 AHA Heart Walk.

Taking the steps to save lives

Participants at the Heart Walk also have a chance to learn some life-saving information! Certified workers from the American Heart Association will be on-hand to teach hands-only CPR techniques. In just a few minutes, you can learn how easy it is to drastically improve a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

More about the American Heart Association

The six cardiologists who founded the American Heart Association in 1924 would be amazed.

From humble beginnings, the AHA has grown into the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. A shared focus on cardiovascular health unites our more than 33 million volunteers and supporters as well as our more than 3,400 employees.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally. Even when those conditions don’t result in death, they cause disability and diminish quality of life. We want to see a world free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Our size and scope let us have real impact. We have invested more than $4.1 billion in research, more than any U.S. nonprofit organization.