Redevelopment of NLand SurfPark in southeast Travis County in the works

A wave washes ashore at NLand Surf Park in Southeast Austin in an aerial photo taken in 2016 before the facility opened. The water park can create waves large enough for surfers to ride. (ABJ Photo/Michael Theis)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The new owner of NLand Surf Park in southeastern Travis County is moving forward with plans to redevelop the wave pool into a world-class surfing destination.

Engineering firm Carlson Brigance & Doering Inc. submitted a site plan to the city of Austin Development Services Department Sept. 4 proposing the construction of a surf facility. The plans, which are still being reviewed by city staff, call for the existing wave pool to be demolished and replaced with a new structure.

The World Surf League, which is the governing body for professional surfers, purchased NLand Surf Park for an undisclosed price in January. The park, on Highway 71 in Southeast Austin not far from the airport, closed for the season on Nov. 12, 2018. It didn’t reopen this year. The 14-acre surf lagoon was the largest in the world and offered waves for surfers of all skill levels. The entire property is 160 acres, according to public records.

Read more at the Austin Business Journal website