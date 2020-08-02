Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak, CDC warns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert for certain red onions after reports of salmonella illness in at least 396 people nationwide, including Texas.

The CDC says red onions from Thomson International Inc. — and products made with them should not be eaten, served or sold.

To ensure safety, the CDC says to check red onions and where they came from. If you don’t know the onions’ origins, throw them away.

You’re also advised to sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with onions and their packaging.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The CDC says most people recover in around four to seven days without treatment.

For more information and guidance, visit CDC.