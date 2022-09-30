AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal collision Tuesday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Crystalbrook Drive and Loyola Lane in east Austin.

Court records said 20-year-old Jarai Brady ran a red light and then failed to stop and render aid after striking another vehicle.

According to APD, the intersection was controlled by a traffic control device that was cycling properly when officers arrived at the scene.

Court documents stated that each of the vehicles involved in the incident received significant damage.

Witnesses told police they saw Brady exit his vehicle after the crash and leave the scene. Officers later found Brady, and he was detained by officers. According to records, Brady also admitted to being involved in the crash.

The victim in the incident, later identified as Yolanda Shelby, had to be removed from her vehicle by the Austin Fire Department, according to records. She was then taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Brady was charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death—a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000, and as of Friday, he remained in the Travis County jail.