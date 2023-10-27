LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — The water levels of Lake Travis rose a couple feet after several days of rain this week.

According to the Texas Water Development Board, the second-largest of the Highland Lakes rose roughly 2 feet compared to last Friday.

This elevation comes after a long, dry summer where drought conditions led to the closure of many of the area’s public boat ramps.

Jacob Williams, owner of ATX Boat Rentals, said as water levels dipped lower and lower this summer, he had to send his dock further out into the lake to keep it afloat.

For the first time in a long time, Williams said he can bring the dock back to the shore thanks to the elevated water levels.

“I think it’s the first time in two and a half years I’ve actually had to bring the dock in because the lake has started to rise a little bit,” Williams said.

Tabata Indalecio has lived on Lake Travis for two years. In that time, she said drought conditions have been considerable. She said this latest change is one that’s very welcome.

“When I first moved here the water was up to that marina down here. Now it’s all the way down there,” Indalecio said as she pointed to the exposed lakebed behind her house.

The latest data from TWDB reports the other Highland Lakes – Austin, Inks, LBJ and Marble Falls are all more than 93% full. Lake Buchanan is at 44.8% capacity, Lake Travis is 36.2% full.

Williams said this latest bout of rain comes too late to help out at the peak of boating season, but is still a welcomed assist from Mother Nature.

“It feels good. I just hope it keeps raining and it keeps coming up even more,” Williams said.