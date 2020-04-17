Recent rain erases nine-month Central Texas drought

For the first time since last July, none of Central Texas is currently experiencing drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Small parts of Hays, Caldwell, and Fayette counties are still considered abnormally dry, but not in drought status.

2-4 inches of rain in the first half of April wiped out what remaining drought conditions lingered after more than eight inches of rain had fallen in most areas during the first three months of 2020.

It is the first time since the Drought Monitor update of July 30, 2019 that no drought conditions exist anywhere in the KXAN viewing area.

Drought conditions disappear from Central Texas in this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map