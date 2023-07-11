The Hays County Parks Department said they’ve never seen this much graffiti at the park. (Photo: Hays County Parks Department)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More security cameras and patrols are coming to a Hays County park. That’s after the Five Mile Dam Park was hit with graffiti and fires in one week.

“There were letters. There were some pictures. There were like little flames and flowers. I remember seeing a cow. There were some inappropriate pictures and words as well,” said Education Coordinator for the Hays County Parks Department Katherine Sturdivant.

The Fourth of July fire

Sturdivant said sometime after the park closed on the night of Fourth of July, a fire was accidentally set by a suspected stray firework.

“There was a lot of trash from fireworks scattered about the whole upper and lower area here,” Sturdivant said.

The Hays County Parks Department said the trees and plants were meant to help stabilize the banks and filter water better to maintain water quality. (Photo: Hays County Parks Department)

She said it was quickly put out by the local fire department, but the damage is done.

“It’s really disappointing to see this part of the river and the stretch of vegetation burnt up, because we put so much effort into growing this all back,” Sturdivant said.

She said now there’s nothing but burnt sandy soil. If there’s ever a flood, she said the grass is no longer there to hold it in place which could increase pollution in the water.

The graffiti

The next day, Sturdivant said parks staff came back to the area to see graffiti all along the sidewalk and the historic dam. She said its the worst she’s ever seen.

The Hays County Parks Department said they’ve never seen this much graffiti at the park. (Photo: Hays County Parks Department)

“It is so disheartening to see people treat the space like this and disrespect it and make it ugly for everybody else who really just want to enjoy the spot,” Sturdivant said.

She said the dam was built in 1931 by people in Kyle and San Marcos.

“One of the main purposes was to make a spot for people to recreate, to fish, to boat, to swim,” she said.

Parks staff took hours to clean it up, but Sturdivant says some of the marks remain.

The increased security measures

This prompted the parks department to increase security in the area.

“We’re looking into installing some more security cameras and increasing our presence out here at the park just to keep an eye on things and monitor what’s going on,” Sturdivant said.

She also asked anyone who goes to the area to keep an eye out and report any suspicious activities to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (512)-393-7896.