Austin (KXAN) – Celebrating its 15th year, the BookSpring Readathon is spreading the love of reading to kids and families throughout Austin and Central Texas.

The BookSpring Readathon is an annual event open to pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. The Readathon runs Jan. 24– Feb. 9. During that time, students and their families are encouraged to read as much as they can. Reading material can include books, magazines, comic books, and even newspapers – the sky’s the limit! Then, sponsors make a monetary donation for every page read. Students, schools, and organizations can register online to get started.

All donations support childhood literacy programs right here in Central Texas.

The theme of this year’s Read-A-Thon is “Read a Book, Own the Galaxy”. The Readathon is critical in helping BookSpring reach its goal of giving more than 100,000 children in Austin and the Central Texas area the lifelong gift of literacy.

