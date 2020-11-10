Rare space exploration photos, including Neil Armstrong on the moon, for sale at auction

The only photo of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon in 1969 is up for sale through online auction by Christie’s Auctions. (Photo by Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 11, provided by Christie’s)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can get your hands on original photos from NASA astronauts from “the golden age of space exploration.”

London-based Christie’s Auctions is selling 700 lots that includes about 2,400 vintage photos from NASA that “captured the first forays into space and onto the surface of another world,” the Christie’s press release said.

One of the photos for sale is the only picture of Neil Armstrong on the moon’s surface, taken by fellow Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin. It’s estimated worth is between $40,000 – $66,000, the press release said.

Another photo included in the auction is the first one taken of earthrise from the moon in 1968. William Anders, a crew member on Apollo 8, took the photo.

Private collector Victor Martin-Malburet curated the collection titled “Voyage to Another World: The Victor Martin-Malburet Collection,” and lots can be bid on until Nov. 20 through Christie’s website.

Please note Christie’s is a company based in London, so prices are listed in British pounds. The current exchange rate to U.S. dollars is 1 British pound to $1.32.