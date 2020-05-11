Ransomware attack disables Texas courts’ websites, servers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas courts have shut down their websites and servers in response to a “serious” information technology security breach.

According to a statement from the Office of Court Administration (OCA), the IT provider for appellate courts and state judicial agencies within the Texas Judicial Branch, the attack started overnight Friday and was first discovered in the early morning hours.

The court system stated it will not pay any ransom. It is now working with state law enforcement and the Texas Department of Information Resources to investigate the breach.

“At this time, there is no indication that any sensitive information, including personal

information, was compromised,” the release read.

The release went on to say individual trial court networks were unaffected, as well as any “cloud” services including eFileTexas (for filing of documents), reSearchTX (for reviewing filed documents), collaboration tools for editing and sharing documents, and email.

The court system is working to get its resources back online but stated its network would remain disabled until the breach is “remediated.”

According to the release, the attack is “unrelated” to any remote hearings or virtual technology being used by the courts due to the spread of coronavirus.

