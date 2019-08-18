Ransomware attack affects at least 20 government entities in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN — A ransomware attack is affecting local governments across Texas. The Texas Department of Information Resources says the coordinated attack involves at least 20 government entities across the state.

TDIR is working with the Texas Military Department and Texas A&M Cyber-Response and Security to deploy resources across the state to try to bring the affected systems back online.

The Department of Homeland Security says it’s seen a rise in ransomware attacks across the world. Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid.

These types of cybersecurity attacks typically spread through phishing emails or by visiting infected websites.

