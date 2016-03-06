Rally held in Bastrop for Rodney Reed

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A rally was held in Bastrop Saturday afternoon for a man who’s been on death row for nearly 20 years.

The march and picnic were put on by Rodney Reed’s family and friends, who hope to bring attention to Reed’s case.

“We’re just out to let him know, and the world know, that we’re behind him and we’ll see him soon,” said Reed’s mother Sandra, one of the organizers of the rally,”I’m optimistic to see him home.”

March 5th marks a year after Reed’s scheduled execution was put on hold.

Sandra Reed says the turnout at events like these are what helps her to keep going through the process.

“It gives me a boost to keep going, and to stay strong because this has been a long, and especially this past year.”

Reed was arrested and jailed after the murder of Stacy Stites in 1996. However, Reed’s attorney says new evidence shows Stite’s fiance Jimmy Fennell may have killed her.

Fennell, a former Georgetown Police Officer, now sits in jail after committing a sexual assault while he was still on the force.