ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Round Rock ISD voters will consider a tax rate election this Election Day that would effectively grant teachers a pay increase.

The district called for a Voter Approved Tax Ratification Election (VATRE). According to RRISD, this would allow the district to keep more of its funding that it currently sends as “recapture” payments to the state.

Back in August, RRISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez said the district’s tax rate would decrease slightly.

He said the district called for this election to make up for shortcomings from this year’s legislative session that failed to secure raises for Texas teachers.

If approved by voters, teachers and staff would received a 3-6% salary raise as soon as their first paycheck after the election. Azaiez said they would also be paid retroactively for time worked before November.

“We would make sure that is retroactive to the first day of their contract for the year, so that would be retroactive to July,” Azaiez said.