Rainey Street to be temporarily closed to motor vehicles

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pilot program to test the temporary closure of Rainey Street prohibiting motor vehicles is outlined in a memo from the Austin Transportation Department on Tuesday. The program aims to determine the effects on mobility and safety in the area.

During the pilot period, Rainey Street from Davis Street will be closed to motor traffic Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 9:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The pilot period will last from Dec. 5 to March 8, 2020.

During the street closure, pedestrians, bicycles, scooters, pedicabs and low-speed electric vehicles will be allowed. Police will be on-hand to manage safety and mobility in the area.

On the northern end of the road closure, passenger loading and unloading will be designated on the southern curbs of both Driskill Street and Davis Street, as well as the on-street parking area on the north end of Rainey Street. The taxi zone will remain in front of Hotel Van Zandt.

On the southern end of the closure, passenger loading and unloading will be at the curb next to the Mexican American Cultural Center and the northern curb of River Street.