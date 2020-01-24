Race through iconic landmarks at the Austin Marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Runners will hit the pavement on Sunday, Feb. 16 for the 29th anniversary of the Ascension Seton Austin Marathon. Tens of thousands are expected to show up in downtown Austin for the big day.

There’s something for everyone with the Austin Half Marathon, Manzano Mile, and the newly-named KXAN Simple Health 5K benefiting the Paramount Theater.

Interested in registering for the race? Use the code “KXANSimpleHealth” to save 10%!

The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon and Half Marathon will start at 2nd and Congress and end at 9th and Congress. The KXAN Simple Health 5K will start and finish at 2nd and Congress.

The Austin Marathon has grown to be the 25th largest marathon in the USA since its start in 1992. This iconic race attracts top endurance athletes from around the globe.

The weekend-long event begins with the Health & Fitness Expo at the Palmer Event Center. More than 100 vendors will be on hand selling all sorts of runners’ goodies. KXAN will also be on hand at the expo teaching hands-only CPR. The expo also serves as the location for the race packet pickup. Runners must pickup their packet ahead of Sunday’s race.

EVENT DETAILS