Rabid fox reported in Llano County

VALLEY SPRING, Texas (KXAN) — A fox in Llano County tested positive for rabies this week, according to the sheriff’s department, which also said several wild animals have tested positive for the deadly virus.

The fox was found Wednesday and the Department of State Health Services tested it.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office said owners should check their pets’ rabies vaccination certificates and have them updated if needed. All dogs and cats in Texas must be vaccinated, and the state recommends livestock be as well.

LCSO says people should call them at (325) 247-5767 if they or someone they know may have come in contact with the fox. They should also call the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

Anyone who sees a suspicious animal should not approach it and should call LCSO.

Within the past two weeks, two foxes have tested positive for rabies in northwest Travis County, including one that entered a home and bit a woman.