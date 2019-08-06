Rabid fox enters home, bites woman in northwest Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Animal Services and Austin Public Health are asking the community to take precautions with wildlife after a woman was bitten by a rabid fox.

On Saturday, Animal Protection Officers (APO) responded to the call on Pace Bend Road in northwest Travis County after a resident was bitten on the foot by the fox inside of her home around 9:30 p.m. A family member of the victim killed the fox in order to stop the attack.

The fox was picked up by APO and tested positive for rabies by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

APOs are searching through the area to determine if any other people or pets may have had contact with the fox. Animal Services is asking the public to be alert around any wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes and bats.



If someone is bitten by a wild animal, Animal Protection should be called immediately by dialing 3-1-1 or 512-974-5000. The victim should also contact a physician immediately.



Animal Services offered the following tips to protect pets and family from exposure to wild animals:

Vaccinate your dogs and cats as well as livestock.

Restrain your pets. Do not allow them to roam freely in public.

Avoid contact with wild animals and unknown dogs and cats.

Do not touch sick or injured animals.

If your pet is bitten, scratched or in a fight with any animal, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-5000.

For more information, visit the Austin Animal Center’s website on rabies and disease prevention.