AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re in the market for a new car and deciding between a traditional gas-powered car, a hybrid or maybe an electric vehicle, but you have questions. General Motors has a new tool that allows you to ask an EV expert.

Experts at EV Live will be able to give you unbiased answers that can help you decide if an electric vehicle is right for you. Some of the most common questions are about charging an electric vehicle.

Hoss Hassani, the Vice President of the EV Ecosystem for General Motors said, “Battery-related questions are huge on people’s minds, how long does the battery last, how much does it cost to replace if I need to replace it, do I need to replace it, is it recyclable at the end of its life?”

Hassani said other common questions they receive are about the battery range, ” And we get questions on range as well. How far can the vehicle take me? “We know that 300 miles is a really important threshold, and that’s why all the vehicles we’re introducing this year are over 300 miles, some over 400 miles.”

If you’re searching for an electric vehicle that fits your lifestyle, you can now find EVs of all sizes. There are electric trucks, crossover SUVs, sedans, and more.

