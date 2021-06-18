Q2 Stadium mural could be the best new place in Austin for an Instagram post

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is known for its many murals, and the latest puts the city front and center at Q2 Stadium.

Chris Rogers has been working on a mural outside the home of Austin FC.

“Not much makes me happier than my art being experienced by other people and accepted by other people,” Rogers said. He has worked on the mural for about a month.

His piece is titled “Whispers of the Heart,” and if you are walking by the Zebra Gate at Q2, you will walk right by it. The mural shows Gary Clark Jr. playing his guitar in a field of bluebonnets, nearby a longhorn sitting under an oak tree. The centerpiece a young girl listening to the humming of three hummingbirds.

Rogers says he is humbled to have been able to be the first artist to feature his work in the space.