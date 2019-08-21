Pump failure kills fish at Gilleland Creek in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — A pump failure at a wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville killed dozens of fish Monday in Gilleland Creek, according to Windermere Utility.

According to Gary Rose, director of operations at Windermere Utility, the pump failure occurred around 8:30 p.m. at 1625 Edgemere Drive. An estimated 220 thousand gallons of wastewater with insuffiecient dissolved oxygen was pumped into the creek. This caused a decrease in oxygen throughout the creek. The oxygen decrease, in addition to the excessive summer heat, resulted in numerous fish dying.

Crews worked overnight to correct the oxygen imbalance and collect the dead fish from the creek. Windermere Utility reported the event to the City of Pflugerville and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“Windermere Utility is committed to the highest standards of environmental stewardship, and we regret this incident occurred,” said Rose. “Our operators will continue to monitor the stream over the next several days and we are developing a plan to help ensure this type of event does not occur in the future.”

Residents are encouraged to avoid swimming or wading in the creek until tests and cleanup have concluded. The affected area stretches from Edgemere Drive to North Railroad Avenue.