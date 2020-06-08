Protests then and now: Austin NAACP President takes a look back and shares key for future change

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin NAACP President Nelson Linder vividly remembers the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

“We had a transistor radio, can you imagine those things, are they still here?” Linder questioned himself reminiscing. “We were sitting around the table just listening because in those days family always came together and they had a radio, not social media. That’s what I was doing and I heard the chaos and I can see the concern in my mom’s face and my father’s face because they knew what was happening in this country. Things could’ve gone much worse so it was a very tense time.”

Linder was nine years old. Throughout those cries for justice, Dr. King’s powerful message resonated for Linder then as it does today.

“That’s in my heart today,” he said. “So I made a commitment.”

A commitment to change the very thing that affected his life 52 years ago. He’s dedicated his life to make a difference in his community.

Monday marks two weeks since George Floyd died. Since then, protests erupted across the country including in Austin. For the past 10 days, thousands have marched downtown, calling for action and demanding police accountability. It is a fight many like Linder said is nothing new. However, Linder said he’s optimistic.

“In Dr. King’s day I saw some young folks too, but I saw a lot more older people leading the way and the young people were following. Right now, we’re seeing a lot of younger people out there and that’s a good thing,” he said.

In the sea of protesters, chants and signs read — Black Lives Matter. Many who are chanting and holding up the signs are from different backgrounds, different races.

“You see all kinds of people out there, that’s growth,” Linder said.

He said the goal now is figuring out how to transfer the energy demonstrators show on the streets on to the floor of the Capitol.

“I think sometimes that’s a challenge because you got to tone down a little bit and say look how do we really change state laws, how do I make sure that people’s rights aren’t violated in this country and hold them accountable with our constitutional system, that’s not romantic that’s not energetic that’s more brainpower,” he explained.

In the past week, Linder said he’s received an influx of calls from people all across Central Texas from various backgrounds all asking the same question, ‘How can I help?’ Linder said the best thing people can do is to get involved with their neighborhood association.