PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Plans are in the work to develop around 600 acres of Pflugerville land.

About 400 acres are within city limits, and the other 200 acres are just outside in the city’s Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ).

It’s the SH 45 Small Area Plan, which is part of the city’s Aspire Pflugerville 2040 Comprehensive Plan —essentially the guide for city growth over the next two decades.

The development plan is a collaborative effort between the city, the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation, neighbors and the area landowners.

There are three different scenarios city officials plan to present during the Thursday open house meeting.

The Land Use Types the city will present during an open house Thursday. (Source: City of Pflugerville)

City officials said there are no concrete plans but rather ideas of how the land could be developed.

The first scenario assumes there is minimal cooperation between those involved. It would use about half of the space for offices and warehouses, and about a quarter of the area would go to housing, with very little space going to retail, medical facilities and parks.

Scenario A from the Land Use Types the city will present during an open house Thursday. (Source: City of Pflugerville)

The second focuses on office space use, for example, is a corporate-style office campus and would feature multiple parking structures such as a garage to offer more on-site parking.

Scenario B from the Land Use Types the city will present during an open house Thursday. (Source: City of Pflugerville)

Lastly, the third scenario proposes more variety in housing and incorporates a large, green space in the center. It also incorporates a convention center and hotel adjacent to a medical office.

Scenario C from the Land Use Types the city will present during an open house Thursday. (Source: City of Pflugerville)

“Pflugerville is growing tremendously, and we are excited about that growth, but we need to get it right, and plans like Aspire 2040 and the small area plan allow us to plan intentionally for that growth,” explained Maggie Holman, the city’s public information officer.

A neighbor whose home backs up to the proposed development site said she would like to see office buildings or a community center developed in the area.

“I’m happy that they’ll build behind my house because there are so many critters back there, and I am totally cool with that,” said Lucy Arroyo.

Thursday, the city will host an open house in the city’s City Council Chambers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.