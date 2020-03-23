Proposed Austin ordinance would halt evictions for 60 days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City Council plans to expand protections against eviction, creating a 60-day grace period before eviction due to nonpayment, according to a Monday news release from several Austin City Council members.

The 60-day period begins after rent is officially due, and the ordinance applies only during the ongoing local disaster. Council will vote on the ordinance on March 26, giving temporary relief to people paying rent April 1 and May 1, according to the statement released by council members Greg Casar, Delia Garza, Kathie Tovo and Mayor Steve Adler

Austin council members said the ordinance would address some issues that remained after Travis County justices of the peace announced a delay on eviction hearings until after May 8. That order may not have helped renters unable to pay before May 1 and would not have stopped property owners from starting eviction proceedings, including the delivery of a “notice to vacate,” according to the statement.

The pause on evictions comes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The virus, which causes COVID-19, has spread across the globe and killed thousands. Efforts to contain the virus and keep people at home has led to a cascade of negative economic impacts. Unemployment claims in Texas have skyrocketed. Without paychecks, many Texans may soon face the possibility of missing rent payments and eviction.

“No one should be kicked out of their home or business during a pandemic,” Casar said in the prepared statement. “During the pandemic, a lot of things have been stopped in their tracks: but, for working families, the bills have not stopped. So, we’re stepping in.”

On March 19, the Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency order to halt any action for eviction until April 19. That order applies to all Texas counties.

Sandy Rollins with the Texas Tenant Union, a nonprofit that educates tenants and advocates for tenant protections, said temporarily suspending evictions is helpful but rent wills till be due at some point.

“Tenants are still obligated to pay unless the landlord decides to waive it,” Rollins said. “I haven’t heard of anybody yet just forgiving payments all together.”

Rollins said the orders pausing evictions do not protect against repercussions of a default. For instance, a tenant could miss their rent payment deadline on May 1, which would put them in default. The tenant could be evicted later for violating their contract, she said.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more that’s needed in order to keep the homeless population from exploding,” Rollins said. “For the people that weren’t already homeless, this situation, if it is not handled properly, is going to put a lot more people over that edge and into the streets.”

Jeannie Nelson, executive director of the Austin Tenants Council, which provides education and helps people find decent housing, said her organization has received numerous calls over the past week from tenants concerned about losing wages, being unable to pay rent and getting evicted.

Nelson said tenants should still pay rent if they are able, “and/or should seek rental assistance for help paying rent.”

“While these delays buy renters some time, a landlord will eventually be able to pursue an eviction judgment for nonpayment of rent or other breaches of the lease agreement,” Nelson said.

More information on the Austin Tenants Council is available here, or at 512-474-7006.

Travis County Justice of the Peace information on eviction hearings:

Information regarding rental assistance resources:

Austin Tenant Council’s information on the eviction process: