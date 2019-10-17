President Trump holds rally in Dallas, epicenter of swing counties

DALLAS (KXAN) — Hundreds lined up early in the morning to enter the American Airlines Arena in downtown Dallas to enter a rally organized by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The President is expected to begin his speech at 7 p.m. CT.

President Trump comes to Dallas as his impeachment inquiry continues in Washington, D.C. Early Thursday, House investigators called in ambassador to the European Union to testify about President Trump’s phone call with the President of Ukraine, asking the Eastern European leader to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a major democratic rival of Trump.

Texas is set to be a key battleground state in the 2020 Presidential election after the Republican candidate at the top of the ticket, Sen. Ted Cruz, narrowly beat his Democratic challenger, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke is currently running against Biden and Trump for President.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is looked at as ground zero in the upcoming electoral battle for the state. Dallas County is reliably Democrat. Tarrant County used to be the largest Republican urban county in the country until Democrats made major gains in 2018. Republicans hope to win back Tarrant and continue to hold Denton and Collin county from Democratic advances. The voting majority on the state could swing in North Texas because of the pure number of voters in the four counties surrounding DFW.

Reelection rallies for President Trump usually attract thousands of people, which Republican volunteers ask to organize and donate to the overall campaign effort.

Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, James Dickey, met with early attendees Thursday morning, posting on social media.

“These people are signing up for our Ten-K for Ten-R program, where we will get over 10,000 Republican volunteers who will each register ten Republican voters. We have an army of people,” said Dickey.

Democrats and progressive activists will use President Trump’s visit to do the same.

“Texas Republicans see the writing on the wall and Trump is no different. The 2020 election will be a tipping point for our battleground state, and it’s because places like Dallas County and the surrounding suburbs,” Ed Espinoza, executive director of Progress Texas, wrote KXAN.

Look for more on this story on KXAN News at 4:30PM, 5PM, 9PM, and 10PM. You can also follow @PhilPrazan for updates on local, state, and national politics on twitter.