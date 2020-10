US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump leave after the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) – President Donald Trump confirmed on Twitter Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. They will begin their quarantine immediately.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

This comes after Hope Hicks, one of the President’s closest senior advisers, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details come in.