Prescott confident in return from injury

by: Associated Press

OXNARD CA (AP) – Dak Prescott is savoring his return to training camp nearly 10 months after the horrific ankle injury that ended the star Dallas quarterback’s 2020 season.

Prescott is getting his first 11-on-11 work as the Cowboys return to California for camp after being forced to stay home last year because of the pandemic.

Coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott will play in the preseason.

Prescott is already looking forward to the Sept. 9 opener at Super Bowl winner Tampa Bay and seven-time champ Tom Brady.

