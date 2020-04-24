Powerful Moment: San Marcos police visit hospital, stand at attention to honor wounded officers

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of law enforcement officers from the San Marcos Police Department and multiple other agencies around Central Texas visited Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle on Thursday night to pay tribute to two SMPD officers wounded in the line of duty.

Officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart were shot Saturday night in an ambush attack that also killed Officer Justin Putnam.

Mueller and Stewart both underwent surgery Saturday night and were listed in critical condition. They have continued to get stronger since then and the hospital staff even wheeled them out of the hospital Thursday night to see the outpouring of support from their fellow officers.

First responders from all of Hays County took part, including those from the Buda Fire Department, Buda Police Department, Hays County EMS, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Fire Department, Kyle Police Department, and the San Marcos Fire Department.

In one powerful image, you can see Officer Claudia Cormier standing at attention next to her fellow officers. Cormier lost her leg in the line of duty after a car hit her on Interstate 35.