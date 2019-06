KYLE (KXAN) — The Austin Community College Hays campus is back open following a power outage Wednesday morning.

Classes and events were canceled as crews worked for several hours to restore the power but will now resume a normal schedule.

All other ACC campuses as well as the Public Safety Training Center remained open.

ACC Emergency Alert: ACC Hays Campus is closed due to a power outage. Classes and events on campus are canceled until further notice. All other campuses remain open. Updates will be posted on the ACC homepage. — ACC District (@accdistrict) June 26, 2019

There is no word yet on what caused the power outage. Updates on the campus’ status will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and the ACC website homepage.