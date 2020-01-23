Potato chip-hauling semi crushes Jeep in head-on crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck partially crushed a Jeep in a head-on collision in Marion County Monday morning, sending both drivers to the hospital.

When crews from the Aurora Fire District got to the scene near Ehlen Road NE and Donald Road NE, they found the semi — hauling potato chips — tipped on its side and completely blocking the road. They also found the Jeep under the semi’s trailer in a ditch on the side of the road.

A woman was the only person inside the Jeep. Even though she couldn’t get herself out of the Jeep, she was able to talk with EMTs who were able to treat some of her injuries while they disassembled the Jeep around her. After 23 minutes, they were able to free her and took her to a waiting ambulance.

She was rushed to a trauma hospital with what were described as moderate injuries.

The truck driver was able to get out of his truck by himself, but was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. and as of 6 p.m. the road in that area was still closed.

The names of those involved have not been released and the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.