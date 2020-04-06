Postal workers afraid to work, say they aren’t provided protection during COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — US Postal Service workers say they lack supplies and can’t protect themselves during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“There is no precautions taken to separate the public from the worker inside the post office,” says a tipster to KXAN News. “The grocery stores are providing clear shields for its clerks but not the US Post Office.”

KXAN has heard from several postal employees worried about their safety and health. They say the Postal Service has been slow to provide workers with protective gear.

“They want us to disinfect our vehicles every day, but they don’t give us no supplies to disinfect our vehicle. They want us to buy hand sanitizer. Shouldn’t that be the responsibility of the company?” wrote in one frustrated USPS worker to KXAN.

KXAN talked to one employee who says last week her post office provided masks and gloves.

“As we continue to perform our vital service for America’s people and businesses, the safety and wellness of our employees remains of primary importance to the Postal Service,” says Becky Hernandez, Communications Specialist with USPS.

The Postal Services says employees are encouraged to follow the 6 feet social distancing guidelines.

“We are strongly encouraging all of our employees to follow CDC’s recommendation, but we are not making face coverings mandatory consistent with CDC guidance,” explains Hernandez. “We also are continuing to provide masks if employees request them, and are also allowing employees to use their own personal cloth face coverings while on duty if they prefer.”