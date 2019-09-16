Popular Austin splash pad closed again for repairs, reopens in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Liz Carpenter Fountain, a popular splash pad in downtown Austin, will be closed through December for repairs and restoration.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department said it will reopen in January 2020. At that time, the department will also unveil the new Alliance Children’s Garden.

(KXAN/Alex Caprariello)

According to a press release distributed by the city, the repairs include electrical improvements and replacing the nozzles of the fountain.

This isn’t the first time the popular summer hangout was closed for an extended period.

(KXAN/Alex Caprariello)

Austin Parks and Recreation closed the splash pad in June 2015 due to damage from spring flooding. And in 2010, the fountains were shut down for some time because the filter system could not handle the dirt and grime from the large number of people using it. At that time, the city spent more than $1 million to put in new filters and a disinfectant system to keep the water clean.

Tonight on KXAN News at 10 p.m., Alex Caprariello will share the new renovations families can expect beginning in 2020.