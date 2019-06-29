‘Pop-Up ATX’ resource fair begins Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is trying a new, fun way of getting people the resources they need.

“Pop-Up ATX” is kicking off Saturday with a big resource fair at the YMCA on Ed Bluestein Boulevard. Similar fairs will begin “popping up” in different parts of the city.

It is your chance to learn more about what’s offered in Austin.

Everything from the transportation department to Austin 3-1-1 to Austin Energy will be in attendance.

The fair will even feature free health screenings and a library on wheels, where people can check out books.

Today’s central, east Austin pop-up starts at 10 a.m. and will continue until noon.

More details can be found at Austintexas.gov.