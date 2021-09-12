POLL: Texas Longhorns plummet out of rankings after Arkansas loss

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns are no longer ranked after a no-show performance at Arkansas Saturday night in Fayetteville. Texas is in the receiving votes category of AP poll.

Previously-ranked No. 15 Texas dropped out of the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches poll rankings following the 40-21 loss. Arkansas enters the rankings at No. 20 with the upset win.

Alabama and Georgia remain at No. 1 and No 2 in the poll. Oklahoma was No. 3 and followed by Oregon, Iowa, Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State to round out the top 10.

Iowa State dropped to No. 14 after its home loss to Iowa in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game.

AP Poll (Week of Sept. 12)

1. Alabama (60)2-015721
2. Georgia (3)2-015142
3. Oklahoma2-014024
4. Oregon2-0135512
5. Iowa2-0126310
6. Clemson1-112466
7. Texas A&M2-012065
8. Cincinnati2-011497
9. Ohio St.1-110293
10. Penn St.2-0100511
11. Florida2-093513
12. Notre Dame2-09268
13. UCLA2-080416
14. Iowa St.1-15939
15. Virginia Tech2-059119
16. Coastal Carolina2-056217
17. Mississippi2-055020
18. Wisconsin1-149918
19. Arizona St.2-034723
20. Arkansas2-0277
21. North Carolina1-126824
22. Auburn2-023325
23. BYU2-0213
24. Miami1-117722
25. Michigan2-0163

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

