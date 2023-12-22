“Believe it or not 50% or more of Americans believe they're more stressed this holiday season than they were this time last year.”

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll from the American Psychiatric Association found 44% of adults are most excited about seeing family and friends during the holidays, but it’s still stressing them out.

“Believe it or not 50% or more of Americans believe they’re more stressed this holiday season than they were this time last year,” said Rawle Andrews, the Executive Director of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation.

The poll found one in four were worried about discussing politics, about a third were worried about challenging family dynamics and more than half of Americans are worried about affording a holiday gift.

“Folks don’t feel like they can afford the holidays,” said Andrews.

The factors people most stressed about were finding the perfect gift, having enough when feeding guests visiting over the holidays and trying to figure out if you have enough money to do it all.

“These pocketbook issues around a perfect holiday, there’s no such thing,” he adds. “But these are the things that are driving the stress.”

Stress is normal, Andrews said, but when does it go beyond just the holiday hustle and bustle?

“The reality of it is, if I was stressed about pocketbook issues in September and I’m dragging that into the holiday season, maybe it’s not holiday stress even though it’s easier for me to own it when it’s coming up around this time of year,” said Andrews.

If you are feeling constant sadness, hopelessness and despair, then remember this number.

“The 988 line is there, if you need to call or text but if you’re not ready to do that, go to our campaign website, and just poke around. Over 35 million people have already done it, so you won’t be alone in doing it. It’ll be anonymous, but you’ll be joining the movement to get us all closer to being whole and well.”