What is the 25th Amendment, and could it be used to remove President Trump?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A growing number of lawmakers, including many Democrats, are calling for President Trump’s removal by invoking the 25th Amendment.

This comes after a pro-Trump mob rioted, broke into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, forced leaders to seek shelter and delay the counting of Electoral College votes. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer protecting the building. A federal investigation has now been launched into the homicide of Officer Brian Sicknick.

Because the 25th Amendment is coming up so much in conversation right now, it’s important to explain how it works and what provisions it includes if it is indeed invoked.

Professor Sanford Levinson joined digital anchor Will DuPree for a live-streamed conversation Friday afternoon about the amendment. Levinson specializes in constitutional law at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law and also teaches government at UT.

The 25th Amendment was proposed after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It outlines the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.

The amendment was applied during the Watergate scandal in the 1970s. It helped with the process of replacing Spiro Agnew as vice president. It also went into play when Richard Nixon resigned.

The provisions in the 25th Amendment

Section 1

In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.

Section 2

Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.

Section 3

Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.

Section 4

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.