Voters line up outside of Randalls in Cedar Park around 1 p.m. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — If you waited until Election Day to vote, you most likely spent time waiting.

“It definitely could have been shorter,” Amanda Lee, who just moved to Austin and is a first-time Texas voter, said.

Keep up-to-date by going to KXAN’s election page for coverage ahead of election day Nov. 8 and results.

She waited an hour and 15 minutes.

“Go out and vote if you haven’t already,” she said.

KXAN visited several polling places in the morning and early afternoon. We found long lines didn’t deter those determined to vote. There were long waits in Travis, Hays and Williamson Counties. With the economy, gun rights, abortion and the border on the ballot, Texans are turning out.

“I just feel so lucky to have the privilege to vote,” Laura Chamberlin said, who waited 45 minutes. “And to be in a country where we have that privilege is a blessing.”

Voters line up outside of Randalls in Cendar Park (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Williamson County election officials say they haven’t had any issues, with only a handful of polling locations experiencing 45-minute wait times.

Shortly after lunchtime in Georgetown, a line of people stretched into the parking lot. A poll worker told the crowd to have their IDs ready and let them know it would be a 45-minute wait. At least one voter was confused about her proper polling location.

Scenes like this played out across Central Texas with reports of long lines but few problems otherwise. Several voters, in different counties, described the experience as “smooth.”

Voters line up outside of Randalls in Cedar Park around 1 p.m. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Voters line up outside of Randalls in Cedar Park around 1 p.m. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Voters line up outside of Randalls in Cedar Park around 1 p.m. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Voters line up outside of Randalls in Cedar Park around 1 p.m. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Viewer submitted photo showing a line of voters outside of Randalls in Cedar Park at 8 a.m. (Courtesy viewer submitted photo)

Voters line up outside of Disability Rights Texas, a polling place, in Austin around 10:30 a.m. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Voters line up outside of Disability Rights Texas, a polling place, in Austin around 10:30 a.m. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Voters line up outside of Disability Rights Texas, a polling place, in Austin around 10:30 a.m. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Voters line up outside the Williamson County Georgetown Annex around noon (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

In Cedar Park, one grocery store served voters hungry to cast their ballots. A viewer sent KXAN a photo at 9 a.m. showing voters lining the length of the strip mall. When we went, just before 1 p.m., we saw the same thing.

More than 60 people waited outside to cast their ballots. Some brought books to keep themselves busy.

“It was just a delay in terms of how long you have to wait,” Paramjeet Sing said. “But, other than that, everything worked fine.”

For him, and others, the wait didn’t matter. What does: making sure their voice is heard.

“This is an important election,” Sing said. “It’s really about the country.”