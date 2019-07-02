Trump campaign announces $105M raised during 2nd quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign says it raised $105 million during the second fundraising quarter.

The campaign said Tuesday it has a whopping $100 million in cash on hand.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale says the total is “a testament to the overwhelming support” for Trump, who formally announced for reelection in June. Parscale says none of the Democrats who are competing for the right to challenge Trump in 2020 can match the president’s fundraising prowess or the level of enthusiasm for him.

The money was raised by the Trump campaign, Trump’s joint fundraising entities and the Republican National Committee.

Democratic contender Pete Buttigieg said Monday that he raised $24.8 million during the second fundraising quarter, a massive sum that cements him as a top White House contender despite entering the Democratic presidential primary as a little-known Indiana mayor.

The impressive haul tops the $18 million raised last quarter by Bernie Sanders, who led the Democratic field in fundraising during that period.

The Democratic National Committee requires participants to hit 2% in multiple polls and 130,000 individual donors. Although many campaigns are worried, DNC Chairman Tom Perez has resisted pressure to relax the requirements.

Currently, the only other locks for the fall debates are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Although his rivals have yet to release their numbers, Biden hinted last month that he’s taken in a similar amount to Buttigieg.

Biden has said his campaign had amassed 360,000 donors, who gave an average of $55 apiece. The math suggests he collected about $19.8 million since entering the race in April, but his campaign declined to confirm the figure at the time.

His campaign remained coy on how much he has raised but told supporters in an email on Monday that they “blew our fundraising goal out of the water.”

Campaigns have until July 15 to report their fundraising totals to the Federal Election Commission, but many will release their end-of-quarter totals if the numbers are especially good.