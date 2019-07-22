Texas Democrat Wendy Davis announces 2020 Congressional run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Senator Wendy Davis has officially announced she’s running for Congress on Twitter Monday. The tweet comes weeks after the news leaked at a fundraiser that she was considering a run.

I’m proud to announce my campaign for Congress in TX-21!



I’m running to be a voice for every Texan who feels forgotten by a broken political system. It’s time to make Washington listen — will you stand with me? ✊ >> https://t.co/Uq5mspkToE https://t.co/NFiAXGFxs7 — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) July 22, 2019

Davis is challenging incumbent Republican Chip Roy, whose district covers parts of Austin. Roy was elected in 2018. He took over the seat held by fellow Republican Lamar Smith.

Davis earned national notoriety in 2010 with her 13-hour filibuster on the floor of the Texas Senate, protesting a bill that would restrict abortions. Davis succeeded in delaying a vote until the legislative session expired, but the bill eventually passed in a special session.

Fueled by the exposure from the filibuster, Davis won the Democratic nomination to challenge Governor Greg Abbott in 2013 but she ended up losing to Abbott by more than 20 points.