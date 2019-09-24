Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces House will move forward with official impeachment inquiry into Pres. Trump

On this Sept. 12, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington. The good news is that it doesn’t look like a bitterly polarized Washington will stumble into another government shutdown. But as Democrats controlling the House unveil a stopgap, government-wide spending bill to keep the lights on and pay the troops, there’s scant evidence that power sharing in the U.S. Capitol will produce further legislative accomplishments anytime soon. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/KXAN) — Speaker of the House Speaker Pelosi announces House is moving forward with official impeachment inquiry, says ‘no one is above the law.’

During an announcement on Tuesday afternoon, Pelosi said:

“I can say with authority that the Trump Administration’s actions undermine both our national security and our intelligence and our protections of whistle blowers.”

Impeachment momentum has gained momentum in recent days following a whistle blower complaint about a series of events involving Trump — including a summer phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump is said to have pressed Zelenskiy to help investigate corruption involving Biden and his son. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, and Democrats want to know if that was an attempt to exert leverage over the Eastern European nations to go after the former vice president and his son.

Pelosi continued:

“The actions taken to date by the President have seriously violated the Constitution, especially when the President says, ‘Article II says I can do whatever I want.”

Meanwhile, Trump took to Twitter to deliver his response to the announcement, saying: