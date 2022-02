AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. David's HealthCare is promising three new hospitals and several other facility expansions using nearly $1 billion in infrastructure investments. It's part of its efforts to keep up with Central Texas growth.

"We had capacity problems even before COVID. People have longer wait times than they should in hospital emergency room departments, because we are trying to find space upstairs in our hospital surgical units and ICUs that are nearing capacity," said St. David's CEO David Huffstutler.