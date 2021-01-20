Sen. Cornyn will ‘listen to what’s presented’ during Trump impeachment trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Inauguration Day ceremonies roll on and the country’s presidency is transferred from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate looms even after he leaves office.

Many lawmakers wonder if impeaching a president after leaving office is constitutional, including Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

“I think there’s serious questions about it,” he said.

While many Senate Republicans haven’t publicly said whether they’ll vote to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, the charge brought forth by the House, Cornyn agreed with others when it was referred to as a “vote of conscience.”

“I think that’s a good way to put it,” he said. “I’m going to listen to what’s presented.”

Ten House Republicans, none of them Texans, joined Democrats in voting 232-197 to impeach Trump for a second time, a week after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and interrupted the Electoral College vote count that confirmed Biden as President-elect.