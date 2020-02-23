Sen. Bernie Sanders holds rally in Austin on the heels of Nevada win

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt. speaks at a campaign event in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Sanders urged his supporters to vote in the primary, which is already underway. Democratic primary voting in Texas ends March 3, along with other states who, all together, will decide one third of the delegates in the contest. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Austin (KXAN) — Following Senator Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucus this weekend, the presidential hopeful will be holding a rally in Austin at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The rally will be held at Vic Matthias Shores, the same site where Senator Elizabeth Warren held a campaign rally in September and where then-Texas Senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a rally a year prior.

Sanders’ success in Nevada has had some including FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver suggesting that “Sanders is easily the most likely Democrat to win the nomination.”

But there is still more political work to be done before that determination can be made. Fourteen states including Texas will vote on Super Tuesday, March 3, offering a chance for the candidates to add to their delegate totals.

Sanders has focused considerable energy on Texas this week, launching a set of rallies across the state. Saturday, Sanders held a rally in El Paso at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. Before speaking in front of about 1500 supporters, he visited a memorial for the victims of the Aug. 3 shooting that left 22 dead.

Next, he went to San Antonio at the Cowboys Dance Hall on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Sanders will travel to Houston for a rally at the University of Houston Fertitta Center and he will wrap up his time in Texas with a rally in Austin at the Vic Mathias Shores at 5 p.m.

Austin City Council Member Greg Casar is the co-chair for the Bernie For Texas campaign and will be at the rally Sunday. In a video posted to social media, Casar said, “not only are we going to beat Donald Trump, we are gonna win Texas and transform this country for racial justice and for the benefit of working families.”

Sanders jumped up to first place in the Lone Star State in a recent poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune, with support from 24% of registered Texas voters in the upcoming Democratic primary, which is up from 12% in October.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard and Wes Rapaport will be covering this rally Sunday.